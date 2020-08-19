High school football will kick off in south Alabama Thursday, August 20, 2020. There will be many restrictions and adjustments fans will have to make. The big game for our area is in Fairhope, where the Pirates will host Spanish Fort for the season opener.
Both schools opened ticket sales up to the general public the day before from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on campus. At Fairhope High School, parents and students came through at a steady pace. As the home team, Fairhope has 2,000 tickets and Spanish Fort has 1,000. To make room in the stadium for more fans, the Pirate Band will set up on the track near the endzone. Parents are just thrilled football is back.
“We’re going to come out and support this school and support these boys,” said Keith Kyte after buying two tickets. “We know they put a lot of hard work into it this year so we’re glad to be able to be a part of it.”
“Very excited, because my child is in color guard. She’s Lyly Joy Dutcher. She’s doing…very excited to be playing,” Lyly Dutcher said. “My special needs child, Isabella will go with me too.”
Thanks to COVID-19, fans will find changes when they get to Majors Field. The stadium will be at half capacity. Fans must always wear masks. Concession workers will be screened prior to working and will only serve bottled drinks and pre-packaged snacks. One big change parents need to be aware of will have an impact on some of the youngest fans.
“We’re going to have barricades that are totally going to close of those hills because if not, those kids get up there. They play. They wrestle. They play football. They’re all piled on top of each other. There’s going to be no social distancing,” explained Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “It’s the only way to try to control that crowd is to just cut some of these areas off and require everyone to go to the bleachers and sit.”
The school is leaving it up to fans to practice social distancing from others. The stadium seats won’t be marked. Fairhope principal, Jon Cardwell is confident things will run smoothly.
“We’re going to do it the best we can,” Cardwell promised. “Mr. Williamson has been great at Spanish Fort High School. We’ll get together after this and talk to our peers and say, this worked. This didn’t. It’s not going to be perfect. We know that. Nothing ever is but we’re planning as extensively as we can to make it as perfect as we can.”
All eyes around Baldwin County will be on the game to see how things run and will be prepared to make any adjustments they see fit. Tickets at both schools will be on sale again between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on game day until they’re gone.
