FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Runners in Fairhope got up bright and early Saturday morning for a good cause at Knoll Park.

Hundreds turned out for this year's Pirate Dash 5K. Saturday’s event was the first time all three of Fairhope's elementary schools came together for the run, which benefits Fairhope East Elementary School, Fairhope West Elementary School and J.L. Newton Elementary School.

Fox10’s Lenise Ligon emceed the event and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan welcomed the crowd.

A warm-up was provided by Fit Fairhope for the runners before the race.