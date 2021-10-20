What better way to create a masterpiece than by immersing yourself in the great outdoors.
Adrienne Clow and Reanna Watson are with FOX10’s Shelby Myers to talk about the Plein Air event in Fairhope to help bring out your artistic side.
For more information about the event go to their website: https://esartcenter.org/visit/events/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.