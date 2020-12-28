FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were arrested Sunday evening for vandalism to the downtown area of Fairhope, according to the Fairhope Police Department.
Police say a 20-year-old Mobile man and a 16-year-old girl from Robertsdale were charged with criminal mischief for graffiti in the city parking garage.
The arrests follow increased patrol downtown after several incidents of graffiti and broken windows, according to police.
Investigators say Sunday’s arrests are not confirmed to be connected to other cases in the past month, and officers will continue an increased presence downtown.
