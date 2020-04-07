FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - According to Foley Police, last night shortly after 8:00 p.m. a man wearing a mask and armed with a handgun entered Buck’s Gas Station at 930 W. Laurel Ave.
Police say he robbed the cashier and left on foot.
There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding this crime, please contact the Foley Police Department.
