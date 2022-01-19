FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fairhope police officers were called to Wilson Lane on Wednesday after getting reports of a shooting.
According to the city, one person was wounded and taken to the hospital. The suspected gunman left the scene and is on the run.
No other details have been released.
