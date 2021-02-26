GULF SHORES, Ala. --According to officials, a police chase began in Elberta earlier this evening.
The police chase ended after the suspect crashed at HWY 59 and County Road 4 in Gulf Shores.
There is no known injuries at this time.
FOX10 News has reached out for more information.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.