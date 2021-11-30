FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Foley man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck, and his brother is charged with shooting him, according to the Foley Police Department.

It was just before 7 a.m. today, according to Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock, when a Foley police sergeant observed a white Chevrolet vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed northbound on N. McKenzie Street near South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Bullock said the sergeant followed the vehicle into the hospital parking lot and saw a man later identified as 33-year-old Jermaine Darrell Heard of Foley lying in a pool of blood near the hospital doors.

Upon further investigation, the chief said, it was determined that the victim had been involved in an argument with his 33-year-old brother, Dewayne Terrell Heard, also of Foley, who pulled a revolver and fired several shots into the vehicle occupied by Jermaine.

Jermaine Heard was struck once in the neck.

Bullock said Dewayne Heard was later stopped in Seminole and was arrested for felony assault first degree and felony shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Jermaine Heard was flown from South Baldwin to University Hospital in Mobile with critical injuries, the chief said.