Daphne Police said they know who is responsible for a hit-and-run, but the suspect in the case refuses to surrender.

According to investigators, 53-year-old Kimberly Norris was driving the Nissan SUV that hit a woman on Timbercreek Boulevard near the Highway 181 intersection just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was flown to the hospital on a helicopter and is being treated for a traumatic head injury.

Police said Norris fled the scene after hitting the victim. She's wanted on charges of assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Investigators said another woman connected to the case, identified as Christina Yeakel, is wanted on obstructing government operations and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 251-620-0911 or contact Daphne PD through Messenger on Facebook.