GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- No arrests have been made in the case of the attack on three golfers at an Alabama tournament, but police in Gulf Shores say their investigation is progression.

Six suspects as well as witnesses have been identified and are being interviewed by investigators, according to Lt. Bill Cowan of the Gulf Shores Police Department.

When this process is finished, police will determine if and what charges should be brought against each individual, Cowan told FOX10 News.

Cowan said the suspects are all from Baldwin County and in their early 20s.

The golfers were attacked by people dressed in camouflage who ran out of the woods during a fight over an air horn, police said.

The golfers were at the Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores on Sunday when they confronted someone blowing an air horn during their back swings on hole three. Several people then rushed out of the woods and assaulted them before running off, police said.

One of the golfers suffered broken teeth and a cut to the head.