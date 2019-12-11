Robertsdale Police are trying to find out who made a threat against Robertsdale High School. School officials found threatening words written on a bathroom wall Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and alerted police.
There was an increased law enforcement presence there Wednesday even though police said the threat was deemed non-credible.
Personnel from ALEA, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Robertsdale PD spread out across the campus Wednesday morning to make sure nothing went wrong. Police wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the threat, only saying that it was significant enough to take action. Police said the date of the threat was December 11, 2019 so there was increased security on campus throughout the day.
“Without getting into any of the specifics of the ongoing investigation, it was not a very credible threat. However, you make sure that you have all the resources available just in case there’s anything at all to it,” explained Lt. Rex Bishop with Robertsdale Police.
Joe Sharp, principal at Robertsdale High School officials sent notice of the threat to parents after it was found.
“Good Evening parents this is Joe Sharp the Principal of Robertsdale High School. I wanted to remind you that my number one priority as Principal of Robertsdale High School is the safety and security of our students and staff. Earlier today we discovered words written on a restroom wall that were threatening in nature. We have turned this information over to our School Resource Officer and the Robertsdale Police Department and they have begun their investigation. At this time there is no eminent danger. I am making you aware of this in hopes that you partner with us in trying to determine who is responsible for this threat. We will press charges on those responsible. As always please contact the school if you have any questions or information regarding this incident.”
Since this threat was made by writing on a wall and not through social media or other electronic means, investigators say tracking down who’s responsible is more difficult. Many parents were concerned over the message and needed extra assurance that things were okay before sending their children to school today.
“Didn’t think nothing of it until this morning. I seen it on the news and called to check on him,” said Barbara Hale who asked school officials if she needed to come pick up her son.
Investigators determined the threat was non-credible so there was no interruption to the school day. Police said whoever made the threat could face serious consequences.
“This would definitely constitute a charge because of the different measures that were taken to ensure the security of the school and just the number of people that it affected that were understandably upset over it you know, with their children going to the school,” Bishop said.
School officials and the Police Department are asking anyone with information about the threat to share it with them by calling the Robertsdale Police Department.
