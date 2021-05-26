GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Gulf Shores Police Department has arrested an Orange Beach man who stands accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

According to authorities, in early May Gulf Shores police detectives initiated an investigation of an alleged delayed sexual assault incident that was reported to school administrators by the victim. During the course of the investigation, police said, detectives determined that the juvenile victim was 5 years old at the time the incident occurred.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Dylan Bay Burnett.

On Tuesday, Burnett was taken into custody and charged with one count of sodomy in the first degree, attempted sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse of a child under 12, police said.

Burnett is being held in the Gulf Shores City Jail pending transfer to the Baldwin County Jail.

The Gulf Shores Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Orange Beach Police Department and the Alabama Department of Human Resources, police said.