LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Loxley man is missing, and his family is asking for the public’s help locating him.

Brandon Maurice Smith was last seen in the area of Love’s Truck Stop at I-10 and Hwy. 59.

Family members said the 31-year-old has been missing for about a month and was on foot. Prior to his disappearance, Smith was seen in the Robertsdale area.

The Police Department there says officers gave Smith a ride to Love’s Truck Stop at his request. Smith is known to get around on foot and stay with different relatives but has never been missing for this length of time.

“We took a report, did a BOLO to other agencies. He’s still entered as a missing person, so if he has contact with any law enforcement agency, they’ll be notified, and they can notify us that he’s been located,” said Loxley Police Detective Zach Kuiken

Brandon Smith is possibly in the Mobile area. If you’ve seen him, call Loxley Police.