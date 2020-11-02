UPDATE: Authorities say the suspect in the Summerdale School threat has been apprehended. Police say the suspect is a juvenile student.
Police believe he was seeking attention and therefore there was not a legitimate threat. Since the student lives outside the city limits, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and will determine what charges may be filed.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Summerdale School was placed on lockdown following what authorities are describing as "a credible threat to students" made on social media.
The Summerdale Police Department released the following:
Summerdale Police were notified of a credible threat to students at Summerdale School overnight last night. Posts on social media were made threatening to harm several students. The school is in Lockdown at this time out of an abundance of caution. More information will be released as new information is available. The matter is being fully investigated, and the persons responsible will be held accountable for their actions.
FOX10 News has learned from police that:
- The Summerdale Police Department received word overnight there had been threats posted on Instagram that some students would be shot.
- The threatened students were named by a single source.
- Police and school officials are taking the threats seriously and putting the school on lockdown for safety.
- Some school buses are being escorted to school as a safety precaution.
