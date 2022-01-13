A Mobile teenager is in the Baldwin County Jail after police said he shot a woman in Daphne and fled to Mobile. The 17-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. The shooting happened on Pollard Road Wednesday night, January 12, 2022 near County Road 64.

Daphne Police said the suspect was arrested in Mobile after police responded to a drive-by shooting early the next morning.

A home had been shot up in a drive-by and the 17-year-old suspect was there. Investigators believe it may have been in retaliation to the earlier shooting in Daphne.

“I think you would certainly have to have that as your number one thought going in. He’s involved in this shooting over here and just a few hours later, that happens so that certainly is a distinct possibility,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

It started around 6:00 Wednesday evening when a 9-1-1 call came in for a woman being shot. Police said the unidentified 20-year-old victim was hit three times and was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. As of Thursday afternoon, January 13, investigators said she remained in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene and was on the run for several hours. Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other and according to witnesses, the victim was following the suspect on Pollard Road when the two vehicles stopped.

“She exited her car and approached his car, at which point, that’s when she was shot,” Vannoy said. “We still…we have different stories on how the car door got open so we’re still kind of going through that.”

When Mobile Police responded to shots fired on Stuart Drive West at 1:00 o’clock Thursday morning, Daphne investigators said the suspect was there, staying with a relative.

“We know it was a drive-by situation,” Vannoy said. “From what I was told, it was eight or ten shots that were fired into the home and nobody was hit, thankfully.”

In a statement late Thursday, Mobile Police said in addition to the home being struck, a vehicle parked in front of the home was also hit. They said the complainant was home at the time with her children. When police checked the residence, the suspect from the Daphne shooting was in a back bedroom.

Police said the suspect admitted to shooting the woman at and said he intended to turn himself in on Thursday. Although he’s being charged as an adult, because of his age, the suspect is not being identified. He’s expected to have a bond hearing sometime Friday.