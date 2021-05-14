Portion of CR-32 will be closed starting on May 18

FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to Fairhope Police, a portion of County Road 32 between County Road 13 and Greeno Road (US Highway 98) will be impassable to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and Wednesday, May 19, 2021, for roadway improvements.
Motorists are encouraged to use the suggested detour route provided in the map attached.
Please note that weather delays may affect projected impasse dates.
