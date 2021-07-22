BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Baldwin County Commission, a portion of Doc McDuffie Road will be closed.

The portion between East Michigan Avenue and Foley Beach Express will be impassable to through traffic from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, for bridge replacement over Wolf Creek.

