BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- According to the Baldwin County Commission, a portion of Doc McDuffie Road will be closed.
The portion between East Michigan Avenue and Foley Beach Express will be impassable to through traffic from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, for bridge replacement over Wolf Creek.
You can click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.