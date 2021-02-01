Its been months since anyone has set foot on the Gulf State Park Pier.
This local landmark closed its gates last May for millions of dollars of renovations.
Just hours before its grand opening, Hurricane Sally plowed through the pier, exactly 16 years to the day Hurricane Ivan left it in ruins.
After months of waiting, a portion of the pier opened to a crowd this weekend.
"Its been well worth the wait, its a beautiful pier," said David Meinell, out fishing first thing Monday morning.
George Fredrickson/been coming to pier since it opened
"They did a beautiful job fixing it up. Its great. Its nicer than it was before, but it was beautiful before too. It's just a shame it happened," said George Fredrickson, who has been coming to the pier since it first opened.
Crews have spent months picking up the pieces--- or panels--- to get the beloved fishing spot back up and running.
These breakaway panels were some of the new additions.
"All the panels and the wood railings have been replaced to a sustainably sourced wood, which is a really hard wood that will make the pier last a lot longer. We did renovations in all of the bathrooms, and we have a new fish cleaning station, with filet panels on it and a grinder for fish scraps," said Kelly Reetz, Gulf State Park's Naturalist.
They've also added an observation tower, which is still closed to the public as repairs continue at the far end of the pier.
For now, folks are enjoying being back on the water, even if the fish weren't biting.
Keep in mind the pier has capacity set for the portion open to the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
No masks are required at this time because the pier is outdoors, and smaller crowds allow for more social distancing.
Make sure to stick with us on air and online for updates on the repairs on the other portion of the pier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.