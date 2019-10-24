Portion of Highway 31 to reopen this afternoon in Spanish Fort

Good news for Spanish Fort residents on their commute home!
Alabama Department of Transportation reopening a portion of Highway 31 Thursday afternoon near Old Mobile Road.
Old Mobile Road has been a detour for the last couple of weeks as ALDOT worked to install drainage underneath the roadway as a part of their ongoing 19 million dollar Highway 31 widening project.
This portion of the highway is reopening earlier than expected.
ALDOT says they’re hoping the rest of their project moves along just as smoothly.
“Motorists will see some more of the work that’s been going on, which is drainage, sidewalk, curb and gutter, widening in portions, and paving in large sections as they continue to move the project north,” said Katelyn Turner, Public Information Officer for ALDOT Southwest.
ALDOT says they’re hoping drivers will continue to pack their patience as they finish up work on the rest of the widening project.
