Portion of I-65 North shut down due to armed suspect barricading self in car

UPDATE: According to BCSO, three people are now in custody. And the interstate is now opening back up.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, I-65 North is shut down.
The closure begins at Exit 37 and ends on Exit 45.
According to BCSO, an armed suspect is barricaded inside of a car, causing the shutdown.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.