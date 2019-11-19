Portion of Scenic Hwy. 98 to be impassable to through traffic

A portion of Scenic Highway 98, between County Road 32 and County Road 1, will be impassable to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, for drainage improvements.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
- Rapper Yung Bleu invests in hometown, brings soul food restaurant to Mobile
- Man well known in racing community shot and killed outside a West Mobile bar
- These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing workers to spend time with their families
- Homicide suspect "shoots the bird" at victim's family as he leaves court
- High school football player goes viral after praying for opponent whose mom is battling cancer
- One killed, another critically wounded in shooting at bar in West Mobile
- 9-year-old child genius to graduate university with an engineering degree
- Infant found dead in frigid cold
- Skeletal remains found behind Wilmer home in apparent shallow grave, property owners say
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.