Update 9/26
According to the City of Spanish Fort's Facebook page Miss Hazel Farmer, who has served as the Postmaster for 39 years, has agreed to stay on through the month of October while negotiations continue to keep the Spanish Fort Post Office open. Postal service will continue as normal.
Original Story:
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The fate of the U.S. Post Office in Spanish Fort remains in limbo after a letter issued to the city's P.O. Box holders Wednesday reiterated the office is closing Sept. 30.
The post offices' long time postmaster is retiring that day, but Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan says the Post Office will remain open and negotiations are underway to find a new tenant to run the Post Office. Another person close to the ordeal says they think the Post Office will remain open, despite the insistence of the United States Postal Service (USPS) that the location will close.
The USPS issued a letter to Spanish Fort P.O. Box holders Wednesday reading:
Dear Box Holder,
We want to thank you for using the Spanish Fort Post Office as a point of delivery to your mail. We appreciate the wonderful partnership we have had with the owners and staff of the Spanish Fort CPO and for providing P.O. Boxes and postal services to the community of Spanish Fort.
This serves to inform you due to the closing of this business the last day of delivery to the P.O. Boxes will be September 30, 2019.
In an effort to minimize disruption or delay in receipt of your mail, we are in the process of soliciting a temporary replacement owner to operate the CPO. To further minimize any possible disruption or delay, you will be able to pick up your mail at Daphne Post Office.
- If you wish to continue receiving mail through a Post Office Box, Post Office Boxes are available at Daphne Post Office.
- Another option is delivery to your street address, which would need to be set up with the Daphne Post Office.
Please take the necessary action to determine where you would like to have your mail delivered immediately. As a convenience, mail will be forwarded from the PO Box address to your new delivery address for a period of 12 months. A change of address card will be available at either of the Daphne Post Office or the Spanish Fort CPO, or you can go online to USPS.com to electronically file your change of address.
We appreciate your business and look forward to continuing to meeting your future mailing needs.
