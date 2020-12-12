SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- As President Trump's legal challenges to the election continue to be shot down by the courts -- his supporters are not giving up.
A good crowd meeting Saturday morning in Spanish Fort's "Fort Container Park" for what they call the "Stop the Steal" rally -- part of the "We the People" national movement to support President Trump in his efforts to overturn the election.
"We are out here because we love liberty! We are out here because we love the Constitution... And we love President Trump," one organizer shouted to the crowd.
Speakers -- including Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and newly-elected Congressman Jerry Carl spoke to the group -- many wearing "Make America Great Again" t-shirts or waving "Trump 2020" flags.
They touched on the Supreme Court's decision Friday rejecting the Texas lawsuit challenging Joe Biden's victory and the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine who gets control of the Senate.
"Why we should be involved in the Georgia U.S. Senate seats? Those two races that are going to be held on January 5th. And I explained to them as I was speaking to one of the reporters this morning and I said -- there's really not a whole lot at stake -- just the future of the Republic," said Merrill.
"Look, what we have to do -- the Supreme Court they made a decision yesterday, but it's not over yet folks. We've got a long ways to go. It's not over... Don't be discouraged. Don't be discouraged," said George Williams, Vietnam Veteran and Radio Talk host.
"I think that it is too bad the Supreme Court didn't do it's duty #1. #2, it's still not over because there are other approaches that are being taken within state courts. So we will see how that goes. It doesn't look good -- I admit that. But the fact of the matter is -- we are not going to give up on it yet," said Dr. Lou Campomenosi, We The People.
The rally was also an opportunity to honor the first responders and the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.