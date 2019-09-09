Update: 1:00pm:
Gulf Shores have identified the man shot during the officer involved shooting has been identified as Russell Mallette of Sparks, Nevada. According to Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters, Mallette was initially stopped for a suspected DUI.
The Suspect Russell Mallette fled the scene of the initial stop east to Ocean House II Condominiums on West Beach.
The Officer located Mallette on the 5th floor of Ocean House II Condominiums, where according to Gulf Shores Police Mallette attacked the officer and a fight ensued. Responding Officer arrived as back up to the 5th floor where they reportedly witnessed the suspect shooting at the officer.
According to Gulf Shores PD, Mallette then made his way up to the 8th or 9th floor during the time that officers with the Gulf Shores PD were setting up a perimeter at which time Mallette went over the balcony.
According to Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters, it is believed that that the gun was obtained by Mallette from the responding officer.
------------------------------------------------------
Gulf shores police confirming an officer involved shooting this morning at Ocean House II Condominiums on West Beach.
The incident began with a traffic stop when the suspect ran away on foot. The suspect then ran into Ocean House II where the shooting happened.
According to Sergeant Woodruff with the Gulf Shores Police the suspect "at some point armed themselves" and fired shots at the officer. There is still a heavy police presence at the scene. No word if suspect was staying at Ocean House II or not.
Gulf Shores Police say the officer involved is alright. The suspect has been pronounced dead on scene. The scene is now secured. The investigation ongoing.
