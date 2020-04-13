SPANISH FORT, Ala. --All Baldwin County families seeking food assistance must now go to Spanish Fort High School.
The Highway 31 road expansion project has reached the stretch of roadway in front of Prodisee Pantry and will impact the Mass Emergency Food Distributions. As a safety measure, Prodisee Pantry is working hand in hand with the Baldwin County Public Schools, local law enforcement, and others to continue critical operations during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler has agreed to allow Prodisee Pantry to use Spanish Fort High School as a staging area for cars in line for food assistance. Prodisee Pantry has anticipated that a minimum of 800 cars will be funneled through both the Spanish Fort High School parking lot and Prodisee Pantry’s parking lot during the next essential distribution on Tuesday, April 14th from 9 am to Noon.
Prodisee Pantry’s Mass Emergency Food Distributions are for Baldwin County residents only. They ask families seeking food provide a photo I.D., proof they live in Baldwin County and patience with the distribution process.
