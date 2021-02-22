Prodisee Pantry, Baldwin Together continue to help families affected by COVID

Almost a year has passed since COVID first hit.

In that time Prodisee Pantry has served almost 30,000 Baldwin County families, giving away more than three million pounds of food.

Last fall the pantry teamed up with several other local organizations to make Baldwin Together, which helps to fill even more than empty stomachs.

"We know that its not just a physical and medical thing. Its mental, emotional, the isolation, after a year for so many families is really compounding now, and so we want families to be able to reach out. There's no shame. Reach out for help," said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.

Just in the last four months of 2020, case managers were able to help with 45,000 dollars worth of rent and utility payment assistance.

"We've had quite a few people, where they didn't even know where to call. They've never had to ask for assistance of any kind before. We are answers to their prayers, honestly, and probably the best part of the job is to call somebody back and tell them they've been approved for payment. We get tears, thank you's," said Ilene Baskette, one of Baldwin Together's Case Managers.

They are also working on linking those in need up with mental health counselors and filling gaps stimulus checks can't.

For more information on how Baldwin Together can help you, call 251-424-1506, or email BaldwinTogether@gmail.com.

For more information on Prodisee Pantry, click here.