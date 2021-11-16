SPANISH-FORT, Ala. (WALA)-- Thanksgiving is just a little more than a week away, but volunteers at places like Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort have been working tirelessly since last month to make sure everyone in our community celebrates the holiday with a full stomach and heart.

Prodisee Pantry expects to put food on at least 1,500 Baldwin County family’s tables this Turkey Day.

So far they’ve already been able to distribute about 900 of those boxes of holiday goodies.

While numbers are still up compared to those pre-pandemic, organizers are thankful the number of our neighbors dealing with holiday hunger has gone down compared to last year.

And thanks to the generosity of the community, they haven’t had any major issues with the supply-chain as of now.

“It’s a real positive for our community. Some folks are back to work, things are starting to feel more normal, so we’re still up from our previous years, 2018, 2019, we’ve distributed over a million pounds of food, but we’re very blessed the number of families seeking help is going down,” said Deann Servos, Prodisee Pantry Executive Director.

They’ve been distributing Thanksgiving food boxes at their weekly food distributions all month to help break up the traffic and lines of cars of folks in need.

That’s including their new Second Saturday distribution in Stockton, where they helped feed more than 100 families this past weekend.

They have another distribution this Sunday, but only for those preregistered and with tickets ahead of time.

They will also be giving out more Thanksgiving meals this time next week at their normal weekly distribution time: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at their location off Highway 31.

If you and your family are in need of food, or you would like to volunteer or donate, head to https://prodiseepantry.org/ for more details.