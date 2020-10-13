Prodisee Pantry gives away more than two million pounds of food and counting during COVID, Sally

Every Tuesday since the pandemic hit, a skeleton crew has been serving more families than ever at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort, already giving away 2.2 million pounds of food.
That's already three times more than all of last year.
That number still rising more and more each day, as the pantry opens distribution sites in other places like Foley and Fish River, hit hardest by Sally.
"Families are having a difficult time getting out. Gas, every dollar counts, when you've lost your roof, you have debris in your yard, you now have unexpected expenses from COVID 19, add on top Hurricane Sally, debris removal, loss of work hours, all of that is really crunching a family's pocketbooks," said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.
Food is not the only thing people are struggling with.
Volunteers are also offering to help point families in the right direction who are out of work and need rent assistance.
Less than a week before the voter registration deadline in Alabama, Baldwin County League of Women Voters were helping people register to vote, and if needed, apply for absentee ballots, without even having to get out of their cars.
"People are busy, and so they sometimes leave it until the last minute, and this year because of the issues with potentially problems with the mail, we're trying to get people to do things early," said Freya Sonestein, a volunteer with the League of Women's Voters of Baldwin County.
Prodisee Pantry distributes food to those in need every Tuesday starting at 9 am.
All you need to qualify for help is proof of residency in Baldwin County and your ID.
