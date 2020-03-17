Prodisee Pantry today announced the date of an emergency food distribution.
The organization released the following information:
"Prodisee Pantry understands HUNGER and we are here for EVERY BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILY who is struggling to put food on their table. We will have our first emergency food distribution on TUESDAY, MARCH 24TH FROM 9 AM TO NOON. It will be a drive thru set up.
We ask that each family bring proof that they live in Baldwin County, a picture id and their patience as we provide basic canned food items and hope during this difficult time. If you have stocked up, we ask that you watch social media posts for future distributions.
To all of OUR VOLUNTEERS: We thank you for your continuing prayers during this difficult time. We ask that you stay home unless contacted personally. We are working with a skeleton crew under our emergency operations plan. We know you have a heart for helping but we are working within social distancing guidelines and safety protocols to ensure the health and safety of our pantry family. We will continue to update on media platforms.
For anyone who wants to help those in our community who are hungry, the most efficient way you can help fill the plates of your neighbors in need, is by giving online at prodiseepantry.org. This will help us restock and continue our food distributions.
Because... it's about hunger."
