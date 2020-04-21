Prodisee Pantry teams up with local farmers to help economy, put healthy food on table for those in need

As many farmers are left with nowhere to sell their crops, Prodisee Pantry is working hard to feed Baldwin County families in need during the pandemic.
Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos is asking Baldwin County farmers with extra crops on their hands to team up with them to make a difference.
Every Tuesday morning rain or shine in Spanish Fort since this pandemic hit our area Prodisee Pantry has been hosting emergency food distributions.
So far, they’ve given away more than 80 tons of food to families struggling to put food on the table at this difficult time.
Of that 80 tons, Servos says 35 of them have been fresh local produce.
Prodisee Pantry has always worked with local farmers to provide healthy food for families in need and are in need of more food than normal during this global crisis as unemployment continues to rise.
Farmers in our area are no stranger to economic hardship during this time as well, as many of their crops are going to waste as restaurants remain closed or carry out only.
While Prodisee Pantry can’t pay full price like most of farmer’s usual buyers do, Servos says she is happy to help out farmers by paying what she can to help them and help local families depending on their emergency food distribution right now.
“Lets talk before you till under. We would like to get it from your field into these cars, and into the homes of our community. That in itself is a huge rural economic engine. We keep the farmers going, we keep the food planted, we can continue to help,” said Servos.
Local farmers who would like to team up with Prodisee Pantry can find their contact information here.
The pantry is hosts their weekly emergency food distribution every Tuesday morning from 9 to noon.
All you need to do is head to Spanish Fort High School, and bring a picture ID, proof of Baldwin County residency, and your patience.
You’re asked to clean out your trunk beforehand.
