BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry officials announced they will hold a mass food distribution on Saturday, September 19th from 9 am to noon.
Officials say all Baldwin County families seeking emergency food assistance must go to Spanish Fort High School.
Residents seeking food are asked to provide a photo id, proof they live in Baldwin County and patience with the distribution process.
They ask that you please empty your car trunks, so that volunteers can safely provide food as we are still following COVID-19 protocols.
A gentle reminder that Prodisee Pantry’s mass emergency food distributions are for Baldwin County residents only.
