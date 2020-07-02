SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Prodisee Pantry, which over the past 15 weeks has assisted 8,552 families with more than 555 tons of groceries in Mass Emergency Food Distributions in its parking lot, is moving back inside for future food distributions.
On Tuesday, July 7, Prodisee Pantry will re-open its facility, it was announced today.
Clients will no longer go to Spanish Fort High School. They will instead go directly to the Prodisee Pantry facility on U.S. Highway 31.
The summer heat is making the move back inside the facility necessary, the organization said.
"For the safety of our volunteers and the client families we serve, our procedures, processes and flow have changed," Prodisee Pantry said in a news release. "We ask for patience as we work through our new normal with COVID-19 safety procedures."
Prodisee Pantry shared the following:
Everyone who enters our building will be required to wash their hands and wear a mask. Families will remain in their vehicles until they are signaled to come inside. OUR PARKING LOT WILL NOT OPEN UNTIL 8:30AM FOR CLIENT FAMILIES. We ask that families seeking food DO NOT arrive early. We have clearly marked our waiting area outside to help everyone maintain social distancing. We are unable to have hundreds of families and volunteers inside our facility at the same time. We will limit entry to one person per family. Our interview process has been streamlined. Food will be brought out to cars as in the past, but we are asking for families to empty their trunks before arriving at Prodisee Pantry.
For our volunteers and client families, our processes and procedure have changed… but our mission is still the same… Prodisee Pantry continues to bring hope by feeding the physical, emotional and spiritual hunger of Baldwin County families in need.
We are here for EVERY BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILY who is struggling to put food on their table.
We ask that each family bring proof that they live in BALDWIN COUNTY, a picture id and their patience as we provide fresh produce, staple food items and hope during this difficult time.
Thank you to the volunteers that keep us running. COVID-19 has been challenging. Smaller volunteer teams doing more work. In just 15 weeks, this dedicated crew has packed and distributed 555 tons of food!!! That is more groceries than all of last year plus 100 additional tons.
The most efficient way you can help fill the plates of your neighbors in need, is by giving online at www.prodiseepantry.org. This will help us restock and continue our food distributions. Because... it's about hunger at Prodisee Pantry.
