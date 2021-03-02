Project Prom gives Baldwin County girls chance to find perfect dress

From the shoes to the perfect dress, prom is a rite of passage for teenagers everywhere.

That's why Project Prom is making sure every girl in Baldwin County doesn't have to worry about missing their big night because of the price tag on a dress.

Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore and Fairhope High School have already collected more than 500 dresses of all different shapes, sizes, styles, and colors.

This weekend girls in need will get a chance to try on and pick out their dream dress, with other girls their age there to help.

"Seeing the smiles on these girls faces when they finally get a prom dress and they don't have to worry about paying for it, its just something that's really special, and I think its a really cool opportunity," said Hannah Beall, a volunteer at Fairhope High School.

Project Prom is this Saturday, March 6 from 11 to 3 at Fairhope High School.

Its open to any girls in need in Baldwin County.

Temperatures will be taken at the door, and make sure you don't forget your mask.