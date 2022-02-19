FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Prom is a special time for many teenage girls, and with prom just a few months away, Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore is making sure no girl in Baldwin and Mobile county have to worry about missing the big night because of the price tag.

Prom can be expensive, from the dress, shoes, jewelry and let's not forget hair, makeup and nails.

That's why "Project Prom" is making sure no girl has to worry about the price tag, and can just enjoy the moment.

"We've had some girls come in and are like last year we spent over a thousand dollars on prom," said Terri Thompson, Co-chair of Project Prom.

Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore transformed the dance room at Fairhope High School into a makeshift prom dress store with everything being free.

"Prom dresses get so expensive, so even if you can afford them it's nice to have something you don't have to splurge on," said Molly Dorman.

With over a thousand dresses in different styles, colors, and sizes to pick from, friends, Ellie Herrick and Molly Dorman said they hoped they would find 'the dress'.

"Preferably not something orange, but I mean there are tons of great dresses and so many styles and options," said Dorman.

"It's actually been super fun, there's a lot of people like helping out, and they'll grab you a different dress or something," said Herrick.

Ellie and Molly said they believe they will find everything they need to look and feel beautiful on prom night.

"It's really cool that there's also heels and accessories, bags and stuff it's not just the dresses," said Herrick.

Many girls walked away with their dream dresses draped over their arms and a huge smile on their faces.

"To see them like get super excited about finding like the dress or even the pair of shoes, it feels really good to actually see some of the services that we're being able to provide," said Thompson.

Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore said all the dresses that don't get picked, will have a chance next year.