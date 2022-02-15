Prom dresses, shoes, hair, makeup, and accessories can add up!
But Project Prom is on a mission to make sure no one has to worry about whether or not they can afford their big night.
Terri Thompson and Annie Dixon with the Junior Auxiliary of the Eastern Shore sat down with FOX10’s Shelby Myers to talk more about this labor of love going on in Fairhope.
