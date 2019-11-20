Daphne, Ala. --"Project Sandbox" is officially underway. It will raise money for the eastern shore's new inclusive playground.
The campaign's goal is to raise around $350,000 for the project. The city of Daphne pledged $100,000 and agreed to provide the property to host the park and maintain the playground.
The mayor stated that it is so important to have these types of playgrounds so that "all children have the chance to play and create an environment of acceptance and understanding."
The project sandbox team consists of the Kiwanis Club of Daphne-Spanish Fort, the city of Daphne, and the Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast.
