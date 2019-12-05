A prominent Fairhope businessman is in the Baldwin County Jail facing some serious charges. Fairhope Police have charged Jacob Daniel Dyas, Sr. with domestic violence and willful torture and abuse of a child. Because of the sensitive nature of the case and the fact that the alleged victim is a juvenile, investigators are very limited on what they can say.
Fairhope Police said they began an investigation after DHR reported the incident to them in November. Investigators said after interviewing Daniel Dyas, the alleged victim and other parties, it was determined that an incident serious enough to warrant the charges happened in late October.
“At this point, this investigation with these charges that we have currently…the two charges that we have on him at this point, have come from one incident with one person, one victim,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.
Investigators said it happened at a private residence in Fairhope. Police said Dyas has been cooperative throughout the investigation and turned himself in at the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday afternoon, December 4, 2019. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could come.
“Everybody’s involved in it at this point. DHR stays in the loop with us in our interviews. The DA’s Office is kept up as to what’s going on. From here, obviously at some point he’s probably allowed to make his bond so that he can get prepared for court,” Nolte explained.
The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and John Beck, Dyas’s defense attorney said they’ve agreed on a total bond of $40,000 and conditions which prohibit Dyas from having any contact with the alleged victim, the alleged victim’s family or any minors. He must also wear a GPS ankle monitor. A judge needs to sign of on the bond and conditions before Jacob Daniel Dyas, Sr. can be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.