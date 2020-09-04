DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – Baldwin County prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to revoke the bond of a woman charged with abusing a corpse at The Brennity, where she worked.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Anne Flippo filed the motion, citing Ashley Mishay Williams’ new arrest. She had been out on a $5,000 bond following an arrest on drug possession charges.
Daphne police made the new arrest after reviewing cell phone footage showing Williams poking a woman who had just died at the assisted living center. The video shows her opening the deceased woman’s eyes and smiling over the body.
Williams did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Daphne police initially had told FOX10 News that criminal charges were unlikely to result from The Brennity incident.
“Initially, we thought that, but then we consulted with the DA’s Office and found that probable cause did exist,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
The victim’s family also favored pressing charges, Vannoy said.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable by one to 10 years in prison, if convicted. Williams, 23, of Bay Minette, was free Friday after posting bail.
The latest arrest adds to Williams’ growing legal problems. Court records show that a police officer pulled her over on U.S. 98 and Baldwin County 64 on June 13, citing reckless driving. That coincidentally is the day after the alleged incident at The Brennity.
The arresting officer in the traffic stop wrote in an affidavit that he smelled marijuana and then found 95 Tramadol pills inside an unlabeled bottle. She told the officer that she had gotten the pills from her sister because she had a toothache but acknowledged that she did not have a prescription for the painkillers, according to court records.
That case has been sent to a grand jury.
Williams has a criminal record dating to age 18, when authorities charged her with disorderly conduct in connection with a fight with another student at the CF Taylor Alternative School in 2015. She pleaded guilty to that offense. She also has been cited for speeding and texting while driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.