The U.S. Marshals Service along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with locating a suspect in reference to a several robberies.
Marshals and BCSO are looking for Antonio Dewight Johnson, who is wanted on multiple state warrants for failure to register as a sex offender, robbery, attempting to elude, and domestic violence. Johnson is also wanted in reference to a federal warrant.
According to authorities, Johnson frequents New Era Road in Fairhope, Thompson Lane in the Plateau community and the hotels on the I-65 Beltline in Mobile.
Johnson is a black male, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest and arms. Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.
If anyone has any information as to Antonio Johnson’s location, they are asked to call the U. S Marshals at 251-422-3435 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.
