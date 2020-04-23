Rain gives relief to farmers fighting drought conditions across Mobile/Baldwin

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A big round of rain is providing relief to local farmer, who woke up Thursday, to rain they hadn't seen in months.
Parts of Mobile and Baldwin Counties are in a severe or moderate drought, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Drought Monitor.
“Having rain, it really helps us out a lot," Zack Davis, who works a sod and sweet corn field for Woerner AgriBusiness said. "I get a little bit more sleep and I don’t have to worry about moisture the next day o the field we’re harvesting.”
Davis, like many other farmers around the region have had to use irrigation systems to keep their crops watered; and that costs time and money. Farmer's markets have also felt the strain of drought conditions this spring.
“One, we won’t have to water things as much, and plus things will get a jump on growing," Michelle Crosswhite at Loxley Farm Market said.
Though parts of central Baldwin County didn't get as much rain as many hoped for - every bit helps.
“For sure, it gave us a little bit of a break, we’ve been really busy here lately," Davis said.
Work continues for farmers across the region, even with the coronavirus pandemic going on. Earlier this month, we covered how farmers were helping keep the grocery stores stocked when they were overwhelmed with shoppers at the beginning of the pandemic.
