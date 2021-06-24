Rare sea turtle nests on Baldwin county beach

A special mama making her way up the beach in Gulf State Park.

Share the Beach Volunteers were able to snag some great pictures of this rare-for-our-area sea turtle.

Team Biologist Elizabeth Bevan tells us this lovely lady is a Kemp’s Ridley, one of the smaller of the species.

Dr. Bevan says its something we don’t usually get to see, as Kemp’s Ridley’s typically choose to do most of their nesting on the coast of Mexico.

Her stop in our area getting volunteers and folks on social media excited, especially after last year’s storms wiped out most nests.

“I think everybody was really hoping to have a bigger season this year just to boost morale. Last year was a little hard, we had a lot of storms and hurricane Sally took a big toll on our nesting here, it didn't take everything but it did take a big toll so we're hoping this year with any amount of luck, fewer storms or we dodged the storms and more,” said Dr. Bevan.

Dr. Bevan says there are still less nests right now than usual this time of year, counting only about 20.

She says some of it may have to do with colder water, but there are still some things we can all do to help.

One of those things is making sure pictures are taken from a distance…or left up to professionals.

“Just give her her space to do it naturally, sit back and watch it. Be quiet. don't put a lot of lights on or we don't need a selfie. It's a really neat process but only if you don't scare back into the water,” said Bevan.

Some other ways you can pitch in: making sure you pack up all your beach supplies before leaving every night, filling in any holes you may have dug, and turning off your lights at night or using turtle friendly filters.

You can find amber flashlight filters for your phone or handheld light for free at Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism Welcome Centers!

Also keep in mind that sea turtles are an endangered and protected species…which means harassing or distressing them could mean fines or even jail time.

Experts say the best thing to do with wildlife…no matter how adorable it may be…is to keep your distance, don’t interfere, and let nature do its thing.