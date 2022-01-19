Baldwin County deputies shot and killed a man early this morning in Perdido. It happened after investigators say the suspect pulled a gun and shot at deputies while they checked his ID. This is the third shooting event in as many weeks in that community and it’s raised some concerns.

Bullet holes now scar the front of an old storefront in downtown Perdido. Investigators say at least 10 rounds were fired during a brief but deadly shootout early Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022. According to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU), deputies were patrolling downtown Perdido near the intersection of County Road 47 and McCoy Road when they made contact with Ronald Wayne Flowers II of Bay Minette. It was 1:30 in the morning and Investigators said deputies initially stopped to check him because of suspicious behavior. Until the deputies involved are interviewed, it won’t be known what was suspicious about Flowers’s behavior.

“In the next couple of days, they will conduct those interviews and figure out from the deputies that were actually there…find out exactly what it is they saw and what happened,” explained MCU Commander, Lt. Andre Reid.

Investigators said deputies saw Flowers walking down the street and stopped. It was when they were in the process of checking his identification investigators said Flowers pulled out a gun and fired a shot. According to a press release from the Major Crimes Unit, the deputies returned fire, killing flowers.

It’s the third shooting incident in Perdido in the last 10 days, starting with a son allegedly shooting and wounding his father on January 10th. Then, a man was charged with killing his friend over the weekend and now this. It has some residents very worried, but investigators said it’s all coincidental.

“I know that the community here is probably a little bit concerned,” Reid said. “I will say that they are completely unrelated. You know, one was more of a domestic issue. This is something where you have a guy that produces a gun and shoots a deputy.”

Some who live there, like 18-year resident, Kimberly Johnson were not reassured despite the message from authorities.

“No. Not really, just for the simple fact that they’re not related at all,” said Johnson. They don’t have like no kind of connection and it’s like three different.”

The deputies involved are on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.