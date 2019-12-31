BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Do you recognize this man, seen here in an image captured by a surveillance camera?
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says he is wanted for questioning in connection with an automobile theft in Lillian.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Stephanie Pilkington at 251-972-8589, extension 7621.
