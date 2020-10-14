LAKE CHARLES, La. (WALA) -- We continue to follow the recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana following two major hurricanes.
FOX 10's Lee Peck is a Lake Charles native and his parents among so many trying to rebuild their lives. They like thousands of others evacuated for a second time in six weeks following Hurricane Laura and ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Laura pushed two trees on Lee's family home. The blue tarps that were supposed to keep the water out -- were no match fo Delta.
"The blue tarps that had been put on where they reinforced it with two-by-fours on top of it -- those were okay, but the ones that had just tacked them down at the corners -- most of those were gone. Then there were a lot of buildings that the bricks were gone because of the wind - the wind was so strong," said Mary Ellen Slaydon, Lee's Mom. "We were expecting no tarps on the roof and to have it wet inside. And it was exactly that... It rained in the spots where I knew the holes were in the roof. And because on Thursday I went in and put blue tarps on the things that I'm trying to protect -- those did not receive any wetness or damage."
Lee's parents are now staying at a second home they own about 50 minutes north of Lake Charles as they go back and forth to make repairs.
"We are able to live here. I have to drive to work to Lake Charles -- it takes me 50 minutes to get there. We are a lot closer to the house when we go to do work versus being Baton Rouge or the Gonzales area. So this is a blessing having this because we did not have to rent a travel trailer, move in with someone else -- we still have our independence. God has been good in that," said Mary Ellen.
While Delta paused the slow-moving recovery -- work is once again underway. Lee's parents had a storage unit delivered from Houston on Monday. Much of the storage units in Southwest Louisiana were damaged or have been rented for recovery work. Most people don't have a timeline on when they'll be back in their homes.
"i just don't know. This is the first time I've ever had to do anything like this. Before we alway did well in the sense that we had minor damage to the house. It was things that we could correct... And a new roof when Hurricane Rita (2005) came. But other than that... We were good," said Mary Ellen. "Like one man put it - this storm came 20 years too late for him because he was a worker and could do all of these things and now because of his age -- he has to depend on somebody else to get the work done. So we hurry up and wait to get something done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.