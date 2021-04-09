The red flags are flying at our local beaches, warning of high surf and strong rip currents.

Mobile and Baldwin County schools are out for spring break this week, and you can tell by the numbers of families on the beach.

Red flags fly atop each flagpole at Gulf Place, warning of rough conditions.

Lifeguards won’t be manning their stands full-time until Memorial Day. In the meantime, they’re patrolling the beach in their pickups and ATVs.

Rough surf conditions and high rip current risks are expected through the weekend. The danger will likely intensify with the next severe weather threat coming through our area tonight.