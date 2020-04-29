BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - According to authorities, within the last couple of weeks investigators with the Bay Minette Police Department received information from a law enforcement agency outside of the state of Alabama regarding a Bay Minette man transmitting pornographic images to a minor.
Officials say 69-year-old Douglas Earl Bankester transmitted pornographic images by an electronic device to a child under the age of 16. They say through the investigation, officers discovered that Bankester used a popular social media messenger site to transmit the images.
Bay Minette police investigators arrested Bankester and charged him with eight counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child.
He is currently being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond. Officials say Bankester, who is currently a registered sex offender, will have a bond hearing at a later date and time.
Bankester has prior convictions for sex crimes.
This investigation is on going and no other information will be released at this time.
