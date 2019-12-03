In a disturbing case out of Baldwin County, a registered sex offender has been arrested on child sex crime charges. Deputies believe the abuse went on for several years and involved more than one victim.
Thirty-seven-year-old Marc Allen Readman is charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and sexual torture. Readman was arrested last Wednesday after investigators said the abuse was reported by a family member. Deputies searched Readman’s home on County Road 9 where they said they found evidence to substantiate the charges. Investigators said one child came forward and told a parent about the abuse.
“Unfortunately, it looks like this is sexual abuse that’s occurred over many years,” said Col. Anthony Lowery with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “As you can see with the charges, the Sheriff’s Office obviously took this very seriously. It looks like there’s at least two children involved that were exposed to absolute torture.”
Readman registered as sex offender after deputies said he was convicted of statutory rape in Missouri in 2007. He’s been in and out of the Baldwin County Jail for failing to comply with requirements as a sex offender. Investigators said Readman is behind bars again because a victim was brave enough to come forward.
“This isn’t a situation where this is a stranger or anything like this. This is a person who builds trust with family members and builds trust with the children and it escalates to this,” Lowery explained. “Sadly, this case is like so many others. The children are scared to come forward. Fortunately, in this case they did.”
Marc Readman was given $236,000 bond on six charges but is being held on no bond on sodomy first and probation violation charges.
