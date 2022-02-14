Congressman Jerry Carl hosted town hall meetings across Baldwin County Monday, February 14, 2022. Carl is facing no Republican opposition in the May primary, so he used the day as a chance to talk with voters about current challenges the country is facing.

“I’m concerned about the border…about the drugs coming in,” said Albert Ban before the meeting.

“I’m interested in what’s being done to protect the police,” added Martha Catchings.

The few folks who showed up at Congressman Jerry Carl’s town hall meetings had concerns and questions. Not surprisingly, public safety funding and issues at the southern border topped the list, but there were other topics, too.

“I just want to know what we’re going to do and what we’re going to do about inflation and are we going to go back to having some common sense about our energy,” Ban said.

Russia’s military buildup at the Ukrainian border was also a hot topic and one Representative Carl had a very firm opinion on.

“I do not want to get involved in it. I think sending American troops over there was wrong,” Carl said. “I think NATO needs to take control of that and manage it.”

Carl told those who turned out, he’d like to see more resources dedicated to domestic issues, the biggest being what he sees as a crisis at the border, not only with migrants but with drugs as well. The DEA list Mexico as a major source of illicit fentanyl entering the US.

We’ve got to shut the border down. We’ve got to get control of the people coming across and the fentanyl,” Carl said. “I mean, this stuff is potent and it’s killing America.”

Representative Carl said the best way to control the border is to first, finish building the border wall and to then, make immigrants filing for citizenship wait in Mexico for their hearing date rather that the states.

Jerry Carl held town hall meetings in Gulf Shores, Foley and Magnolia Springs on Monday.