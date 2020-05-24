ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews scaled back the search for two swimmers who went underwater near Perdido Pass Sunday evening.
Officials said they received a call around 6 p.m. after a woman was found floating face-down in the water near Alabama Point East and Perdido Pass. She was pulled from the water by a passing vessel.
After she was treated on the scene, she was then flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Officials said she had a pulse before she was airlifted and is in critical condition.
Witnesses said two other people who were with the woman were seen in the water clinging to an inflatable device and flailing their arms.
Orange Beach fire, surf rescue, and police departments were joined by ALEA marine units, and State Park Rangers in the effort to find the two swimmers.
The search was scaled back around 9 p.m. Orange Beach Police Department boats will patrol the area overnight and more crews will rejoin the search on Monday morning.
Officials have not identified the woman or the missing swimmers.
Rescue crews searching for two missing swimmers @ Perdido Pass pic.twitter.com/fx5XUEZioh— Marella Porter (@marellasp) May 25, 2020
