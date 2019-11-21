After more than 22 years on the force, Spanish Fort Police Chief, David Edgar is retiring. He’s spent the last 20 of those years as Police Chief in the fast-growing eastern shore city and has seen many changes in that time.
“We used to get calls for gas drive-offs quite frequently,” Edgar recalled of his early years.
A lot has changed in the 20 years Chief David Edgar has been top cop in Spanish Fort.
“We’ve seen quite an increase in traffic…an increase in traffic accidents with more people on the highway,” Edgar said.
David Edgar’s law enforcement career began in Marion, Alabama before moving to Spanish Fort in 1997. At that time, there were only three other officers on the force. Today there are 25 and four dispatchers. Edgar took over as Police Chief in March of 2000 and has stayed true to his call to service.
“One of my priorities as being Chief was to interact with the community, still be the police even though you were the Police Chief. That’s what I grew up with,” Edgar explained.
Edgar’s long-term goal was to retire at age 50 which happened in September. Over his years, Edgar has seen tremendous growth and the crime that comes with it. There were only a handful of homicides over his two decades in Spanish Fort, but Edgar said the unsolved murder of local businessman, Bobby Wilson in 2007 is the one that will stick with him.
“As bad as we wanted to solve it, as bad as we wanted to get a conviction on the individual that committed that murder, it just never came about,” Edgar said.
As he steps down, Edgar’s roots stay firmly planted in Baldwin County. He said he leaves his post with few regrets.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s been a heck of a career,” Edgar said with a smile. “There’s been days where I didn’t enjoy it as much as others but overall, it’s probably been the most rewarding, most enjoyable job I’ve had.”
Chief Edgar’s last day on the job is Friday, November 22, 2019, but he’ll be on leave through the end of January. Twenty-one-year Spanish Fort PD veteran, Lt. Kenny Hall will take over as acting Chief.
